Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) PT Lowered to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.20.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

HA opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $899.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.01. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,183,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after purchasing an additional 263,974 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 452,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.