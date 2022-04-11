HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $258.69 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $188.15 and a 52-week high of $272.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 467.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,042,000 after buying an additional 879,114 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after acquiring an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,504,000 after purchasing an additional 581,603 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

