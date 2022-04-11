HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $63.12 on Thursday. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 15.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

