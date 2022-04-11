Head-To-Head Comparison: Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Mannatech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 1.88 -$122.66 million N/A N/A Mannatech $159.76 million 0.41 $9.84 million $4.72 7.21

Mannatech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of Mannatech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -36.90% -91.65% -19.62% Mannatech 6.16% 39.51% 15.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ascend Wellness and Mannatech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ascend Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.62%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Mannatech.

Summary

Mannatech beats Ascend Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

