Head to Head Comparison: FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jiayin Group and FG New America Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

Jiayin Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 331.54%. FG New America Acquisition has a consensus price target of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 161.26%. Given Jiayin Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than FG New America Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and FG New America Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 26.53% -283.72% 54.03% FG New America Acquisition N/A 12.27% 2.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of FG New America Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and FG New America Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $279.40 million 0.47 $74.08 million $1.37 1.76 FG New America Acquisition $350.57 million 1.04 $25.55 million N/A N/A

Jiayin Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FG New America Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Jiayin Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG New America Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats FG New America Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiayin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

