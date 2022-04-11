Head-To-Head Comparison: ThredUp (TDUP) & Its Rivals

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ThredUp to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares ThredUp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ThredUp
|$251.79 million
|-$63.18 million
|-5.66
|ThredUp Competitors
|$15.72 billion
|$855.51 million
|-9.16
Profitability
This table compares ThredUp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ThredUp
|-25.09%
|-24.78%
|-14.60%
|ThredUp Competitors
|-8.24%
|-24.41%
|-3.80%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ThredUp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ThredUp
|0
|2
|11
|0
|2.85
|ThredUp Competitors
|287
|1253
|3356
|63
|2.64
ThredUp currently has a consensus target price of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 164.95%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 39.99%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its rivals.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
50.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
ThredUp rivals beat ThredUp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About ThredUp (Get Rating)
ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.