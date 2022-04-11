Head-To-Head Review: First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) vs. Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Midwest Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 2 4 0 2.67

First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $23.22, indicating a potential upside of 7.97%. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $117.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.36%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than First Midwest Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp $789.56 million 3.11 $199.56 million $1.60 13.44 Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.43 billion 4.57 $527.32 million $6.76 12.65

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp. Pinnacle Financial Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Midwest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp 25.27% 8.19% 0.96% Pinnacle Financial Partners 36.96% 10.69% 1.44%

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats First Midwest Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Midwest Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000, and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

