Head to Head Review: Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Timberland Bancorp 36.62% 12.59% 1.46%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blue Foundry Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.43 -$36.34 million N/A N/A Timberland Bancorp $72.12 million 3.02 $27.58 million $3.05 8.56

Timberland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, savings account loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated 24 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington; and operated 25 proprietary automated teller machines. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

