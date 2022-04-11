Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 325,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 74,017 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 112,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 127.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 31,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 725,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the period.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.01 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

