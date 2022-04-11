Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.31. 2,436,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,680. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,894,000 after purchasing an additional 573,695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,792,000 after purchasing an additional 627,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,441,000 after purchasing an additional 756,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

