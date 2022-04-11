HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €87.00 by UBS Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($61.54) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.83 ($77.84).

HEI stock traded up €1.13 ($1.24) on Monday, reaching €50.46 ($55.45). 725,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €58.36 and a 200-day moving average of €61.37. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($89.05). The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

