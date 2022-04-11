Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

HELE stock opened at $195.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $189.65 and a one year high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.67.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

