Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000. Walt Disney accounts for 3.0% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $131.34. The company had a trading volume of 284,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,632,828. The firm has a market cap of $239.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $190.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.