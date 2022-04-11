Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Insider Sells £20,150 in Stock

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) insider Nigel Hanbury sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total value of £20,150 ($26,426.23).

Shares of HUW opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Monday. Helios Underwriting Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 187.50 ($2.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.39. The firm has a market cap of £113.66 million and a PE ratio of -34.38.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

