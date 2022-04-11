Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $740,473,000 after acquiring an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,389,000 after acquiring an additional 178,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hess by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,959,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,383,000 after buying an additional 62,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $112.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $910,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

