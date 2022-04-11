Hifi Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.76 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (MFT) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Hifi Finance has a total market capitalization of $78.94 million and approximately $24.76 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hifi Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00035045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00104800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Hifi Finance

Hifi Finance (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. It launched on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hifi Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hifi Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hifi Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hifi Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hifi Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hifi Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.