Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of HLMN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 364,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,379. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jarrod Streng purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

