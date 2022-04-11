Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Rating Reiterated by Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nomura cut Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

HIMX opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 28.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,239,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 93,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the period. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

