Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.30

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 15145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.01.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $57,284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 4,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,995,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,497,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,341,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

