Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) to report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.36. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. StockNews.com raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,632 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 170,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HMLP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,854. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $233.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.99%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

