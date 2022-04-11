Holo (HOT) Hits Market Cap of $821.25 Million

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Holo has a market cap of $821.25 million and approximately $92.94 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Holo has traded down 28.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00034668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00104695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,289,911,898 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

