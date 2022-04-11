Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lowered by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.92. The company had a trading volume of 136,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,585. The company has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.36.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

