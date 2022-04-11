Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $72,570,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth about $3,336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $22.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.68. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $23.51.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

