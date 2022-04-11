Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Cut to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $92.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.33.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI opened at $82.49 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average of $103.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,883,000 after buying an additional 860,727 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $46,198,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $22,695,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 135,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.