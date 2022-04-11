HP (NYSE:HPQ) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.07.

HPQ stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. HP has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HP will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

