Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 71,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

