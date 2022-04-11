Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($296.70) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($549.45) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($653.85) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of ETR:HYQ opened at €372.40 ($409.23) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €364.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €456.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €324.40 ($356.48) and a fifty-two week high of €612.00 ($672.53).

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

