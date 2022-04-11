IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $165.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.78% from the stock’s previous close.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.62.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $101.99 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $93.60 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average of $126.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

