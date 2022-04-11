Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.05 ($13.24).

IBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.41) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.60) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.31) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.45) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.02).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.