Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Idorsia from CHF 41 to CHF 35 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS:IDRSF remained flat at $$20.70 during trading hours on Monday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671. Idorsia has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $30.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

