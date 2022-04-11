II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. II-VI posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.20 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

IIVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrico Digirolomo sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $91,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,407 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIVI stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.56. 25,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51. II-VI has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

