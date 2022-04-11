IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,650.56 ($21.65).

IMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.15) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,297 ($17.01) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,470.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,628.97. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,878 ($24.63).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

In other IMI news, insider Caroline Dowling bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,433 ($18.79) per share, for a total transaction of £18,629 ($24,431.48). Also, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($19.44), for a total value of £539,640.66 ($707,725.46). Insiders have bought 1,327 shares of company stock worth $1,904,651 in the last quarter.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

