Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

IMTX opened at $9.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21. Immatics has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,401,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

