Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market cap of $981,185.15 and $493,489.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

