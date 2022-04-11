Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $189.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.48 and its 200-day moving average is $226.07. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.81 and a 1 year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 153.51%.

IIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

