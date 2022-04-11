Insider Buying: Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Buys 504,600 Shares of Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ET opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.08. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627,708 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,325,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

