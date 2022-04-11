Insider Buying: Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) Director Purchases 81,000 Shares of Stock

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML – Get Rating) Director Luquman Shaheen acquired 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$14,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,577,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$283,888.98.
Shares of PML opened at C$0.18 on Monday. Panoro Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$47.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20.
Panoro Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
