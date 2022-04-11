Insider Buying: Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) Director Purchases 81,000 Shares of Stock

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML – Get Rating) Director Luquman Shaheen acquired 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$14,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,577,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$283,888.98.

Shares of PML opened at C$0.18 on Monday. Panoro Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$47.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20.

Get Panoro Minerals alerts:

Panoro Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Panoro Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panoro Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.