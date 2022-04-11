Insider Buying: Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) insider Teck Resources Limited bought 200,000 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,615,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$19,230,350.

Teck Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 29th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,863,987.50.
  • On Friday, March 18th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,884,075.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, Teck Resources Limited bought 125,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$46.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,855,125.00.
  • On Friday, March 11th, Teck Resources Limited purchased 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$52.64 per share, with a total value of C$5,264,112.50.
  • On Monday, March 7th, Teck Resources Limited purchased 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.99 per share, with a total value of C$4,899,287.50.

TECK.A stock opened at C$57.00 on Monday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$28.70 and a 12 month high of C$57.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.80. The stock has a market cap of C$30.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.