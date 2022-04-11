Insider Buying: Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT) Insider Purchases A$11,776.34 in Stock

Vmoto Limited (ASX:VMT – Get Rating) insider Yin (Ivan) Teo bought 28,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.41 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,776.34 ($8,854.39).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.93.
About Vmoto (Get Rating)
