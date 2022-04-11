Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Sells 1,630 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $21,173.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 359,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,107,000 after buying an additional 136,753 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Alphatec by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after buying an additional 192,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 945.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after buying an additional 2,769,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphatec by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after buying an additional 61,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 15.9% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,810,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 248,610 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Alphatec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

