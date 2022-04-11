Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 667 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $116,051.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $115,857.90.

On Wednesday, April 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total transaction of $112,763.02.

On Monday, April 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $114,470.54.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.

Shares of CRVL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.01. The stock had a trading volume of 40,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,990. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.81 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.97.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.72%.

CRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in CorVel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,381,000 after acquiring an additional 78,436 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CorVel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,375,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel (Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

