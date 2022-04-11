Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $1,719,450.00 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PCRX opened at $81.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.58.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.