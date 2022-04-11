Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $1,719,450.00 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PCRX opened at $81.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.58.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

