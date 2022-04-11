Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells 325 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $16.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $722.37. 708,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,123. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $649.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.41. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $469.80 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 69 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

