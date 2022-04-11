Intel Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the chip maker will earn $3.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.52. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

