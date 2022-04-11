Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.54. 11,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average is $64.91. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

