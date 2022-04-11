Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 3,992 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.73. 25,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,463. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

