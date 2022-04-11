Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 330,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 474,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,696. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.11.

Crescent Point Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.