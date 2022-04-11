Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 792,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 326,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,200,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

