Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $238,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,029.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,329,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,094,000 after buying an additional 1,297,134 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $66,326,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,598,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,139,000 after buying an additional 1,042,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,379,000 after buying an additional 858,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $58.74. 149,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,492. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

