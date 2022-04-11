Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $257,000 in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRC traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $45.97. 14,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.47 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

SRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

